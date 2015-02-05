Asian shares mixed, dollar strengthens

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was poised for its highest closing level since July 2015, even as Japanese stocks retreated. That comes after the S&P 500 Index retreated from near-record levels and 10-year Treasury yields slid to a two-week low. The dollar gained against most major currencies, with the yen was little changed after a three-day rally. The Aussie erased losses after the central bank left its key interest rate on hold, while the kiwi rallied on inflation expectations. Hong Kong equities fluctuated as investors awaited data on China’s foreign-currency reserves.