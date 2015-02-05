As Wall Street surges, more are worried about valuation

“When you look at valuations today, it’s hard to see it going up eight or 10 per cent unless earnings go up a lot,” said David Levy, portfolio manager at Republic Wealth Advisors.

“On a short-term basis, the market is extremely overbought.” Many market watchers assess valuation with the price-to-earnings ratio, a benchmark of total market capitalisation to earnings. That ratio now stands at almost 30, its highest level since 2002 following a 12 per cent rise in the S&P 500 since the election. “The best argument for avoiding US stocks is simple: valuation,” Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the Convergex brokerage, said in a note earlier this week. Colas’ analysis looked at the S&P 500’s performance since 2002, concluding that while the seven per cent annual growth rate lagged the increase over a longer period of time, it was still “nicely positive”. But those gains were made possible in large part due to low interest rates enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Current low interest rates are a main reason “we are not in a bubble territory or anything of the sort,” investor Warren Buffett told CNBC earlier this week. “Measured against interest rates, stocks actually are on the cheap side compared to historic valuations,” Buffett said. “But the risk always is that interest rates go up a lot, and that brings stocks down.” In fact, the Federal Reserve expects to raise the benchmark lending rate multiple times in 2017, perhaps as soon as this month. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday another interest rate increase could be “appropriate” following the central bank’s meeting March 14-15 if US employment and inflation remain in line with expectations Colas said there is still an avenue for stocks to climb higher in a world of rising interest rates if corporate profits rise. That could happen if Trump succeeds in cutting taxes. “For the next 15 years, however, earnings will almost certainly have to go it alone if stocks are to replicate the performance of the last decade and a half,” he said. More from Markets Wall St slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks

