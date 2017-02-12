Al Hilal Global Sukuk Fund delivers 3.83% dividend

Launched in March 2012, the fund’s objective is to generate a regular stream of income as well as achieve capital growth by investing in a global universe of Sharia-compliant fixed-income securities, Sukuk, issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate organisations. The distribution equalled 3.83 per cent of the fund’s net asset value, NAV, based on the initial NAV of $10 (Dh36.70). The positive performance of the fund amid a low interest rate environment and global uncertainty reflects the fund management expertise of Al Hilal Bank’s Investment Banking Group, the Fund Manager, and its Investment Advisor, CIMB-Principal Islamic Asset Management of Malaysia.