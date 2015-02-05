ADGM signs MoU with Gujarat International zone

DUBAI
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gujarat International Financial Tec-City Special Economic Zone, a day after the DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) announced a similar agreement.
This agreement will further their partnership through closer collaboration on efforts and initiatives that foster the developments of each respective financial markets, the ADGM said in an emailed statement.
This partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi’s long-term positive relationship with India; it also underscores ADGM’s commitment as an international financial centre to enhance and build stronger collaborations with global financial authorities and agencies, the ADGM said.