Saudi Aramco to invest $7b in Malaysia oil refinery: Najib

“This investment confirmation would help bring the RAPID project to the commissioning stage,” said Subramanya. “It’s the goodwill of the Saudi king himself to invest and to maintain good ties with Malaysia, boost bilateral ties.” The RAPID project, located at Pengerang in Johor, is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2019. RAPID will contain a 300,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery and a petrochemical complex with a production capacity of 7.7 million metric tonnes. The complex will sit alongside an existing oil storage site at Pengerang.