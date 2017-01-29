Market permitting, Dubai Investments plans IPOs in 6-9 months, CEO says

“The market has started improving,” Khalid Bin Kalban told reporters. “We need to see what momentum the market has and how the market is going to trend, and need six to nine months to gauge it. If it continues for the next six months, for example, then we can go ahead with our plans for IPOs.” The Dubai Financial Market general index has climbed around 14.5 per cent since November 14, with Kalban seeing recent drivers as annual company results, dividend expectations and speculation. He didn’t elaborate.