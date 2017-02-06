  • February 8, 2017
GAC awards contracts worth $700m to Fluor corporation

Fluor will work with GAC to develop a 12 million tonne per annum bauxite mine in the Boké region of Guinea

Staff Report
18:58 February 6, 2017

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Global Aluminium on Monday announced that its subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC) has awarded an engineering and programme management consultancy contract for its under-construction bauxite mine in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa to Fluor Corporation.

The total value of contracts and purchases to be managed by Fluor is approximately $700 million.

Fluor will work with GAC to develop a 12 million tonne per annum bauxite mine in the Boké region of Guinea, a dedicated export terminal at Kamsar on the Guinean coast, and rail and other infrastructure upgrades.

Fluor is a global engineering company headquartered in the US.

