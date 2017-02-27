Foundation Holdings and Bloom Holding launch joint-venture

Abu Dhabi: Foundation Holdings and Bloom Holding announced the launch of a joint-venture introducing workforce solutions in the growing sectors of health care, education and consumer driven industry within the UAE.
The newly formed joint venture aims to be a key partner, helping business owners and key stakeholders stay ahead of the curve by advancing their business objectives, recruiting top talent and reducing employee turnover, according to a statement.
Foundation Holdings and Bloom Holding will each own 50 per cent of the joint venture which aims to deploy Dh1 billion in these sectors over the next three to five years with the goal to ultimately sell shares in an IPO on the local or international stock exchanges.