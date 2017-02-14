Al Ramz profit rises to Dh58.69m in 2016

Dubai: The DFM-listed Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development on Tuesday reported a 21.48 per cent increase in net profit to Dh58.69 million compared to Dh48.31 million in 2015, driven by its subsidiary – Al Ramz Capital.
It was company’s first annual results after raising its capital from Dh10 million to Dh549.92 million.
The company said on the Dubai bourse that its revenues for the year increased 39 per cent to Dh127.91 million compared to Dh92 million a year ago.
The company plans to diversify its income through introducing several new products and subsidiaries in 2017 by offering a basket of investment tools for investors to choose from, the company has recently acquired the investment management licence and market maker.