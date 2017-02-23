Natural disasters dampen Swiss Re profits

Zurich: Re-insurance giant Swiss Re reported weaker profits Thursday, hit by payouts for natural disasters including Hurricane Matthew in the United States. Net profit fell 23 per cent to $3.5 billion (Dh12.8 billion), below analyst expectations. Wildfires in Canada and an earthquake in New Zealand also weighed on the bottom line, the Swiss company said. But “solid underwriting and a strong investment result” made a positive contribution. “We report a good net income for 2016, despite navigating a difficult environment for quite some time now,” said CEO Christian Mumenthaler in a statement.