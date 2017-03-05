Compulsory health coverage improves insurers’ income

During the first six months of 2016, UAE insurers reported aggregate profits both on an underwriting basis and a net income basis, after aggregate losses in 2015, indicating a recovery is under way despite sizeable economic pressures and growth in the GCC following a prolonged slump in oil prices. On aggregate, the listed insurers in the UAE market registered significant improvements in their net profits for first-half 2016 at Dh573 million ($156 million) compared with net profit of Dh263 million in first-half 2015, marking 118 per cent growth overall.