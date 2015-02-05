Dewa CEO receives high-level visit from GE delegation

Dubai: Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), welcomed a senior delegation from US company GE at Dewa’s head office on Sunday, the government body said in a statement. The visiting group from GE included Scott Strazik, the company’s Vice President. The meeting was intended to bolster ties with international companies, and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and achieve mutual benefits, according to the statement. Al Tayer highlighted Dewa’s most important strategic projects in renewable and clean energy, supporting the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.