Warren Buffett acolyte is working up an appetite

At Heinz, the first deal that Buffett did with Lemann, 3G immediately installed its own managers. They shuttered five factories, did away with employee perks and eliminated more than 7,000 jobs. After just 18 months, Heinz’s profit margins (based on a measure known as Ebitda) rose to an industry-leading 26 per cent from 18 per cent prior to the takeover.

That paved the way for the Kraft Foods takeover, which was announced in March 2015. At the time, 3G promised to cut $1.5 billion in annual costs by the end of 2017. So far, it’s ahead of schedule. According to research from Bernstein, Kraft Heinz is already 88 per cent of the way there. Margins are also up. Before the acquisition, Kraft’s Ebitda consistently hovered around 20 per cent of revenue. Now, the combined company’s margin is at 30 per cent. In addition, Kraft Heinz has announced plans to fire at least 5,000 workers. Charles Munger, vice-chairman at Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has endorsed the job cuts pushed by 3G’s managers, saying such measures are essential to a productive capitalist system. Investors have taken notice. Shares of Kraft Heinz have risen 22 per cent since the company began trading in July 2015 - more than double the gain of consumer staples stocks in the S&P 500 Index. Kraft Heinz’s success is fueling speculation 3G will soon need to look for yet another target to tack on to keep things going. Last November, news that the investment firm was raising at least $5 billion to finance a new acquisition pushed shares of General Mills, Kellogg, Campbell and Mondelez higher. “They’ve pretty much implemented the playbook, so they’re loaded up and ready to go,” said Asit Sharma, an analyst at The Motley Fool. Many food-industry executives are already feeling the heat. Last year, Mondelez’s pursuit of Hershey was partly seen as a defensive move to bulk up and stave off a takeover. Hershey resisted and a deal never happened. RBC’s Palmer says Mondelez, which generates more than 70 per cent of its revenue outside of North America, is the most likely target for Kraft Heinz. Kraft and Mondelez split in 2012, but now the company would give 3G an international presence and plenty of room to improve margins. A possible takeover of Mondelez, which has a market value of almost $70 billion, has even attracted the likes of hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman, who took a large stake in the company in 2015. Other analysts have focused on General Mills, Kellogg and Campbell, which would give Kraft Heinz a stronger US presence in categories like snack chips, soup and cereal, and make it easier for 3G to cut costs. Bernstein’s Alexia Howard says Kraft Heinz will buy General Mills later this year. One potential wild card is Donald Trump. The US president has vowed to protect American jobs and has aggressively gone after companies that have moved them overseas. Big job cuts - a hallmark of every 3G takeover - could draw Trump’s ire, says Ken Shea, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “They may have a tougher time politically laying off thousands of people,” Shea said. That hasn’t kept some investors from talking about what would be the most audacious deal of them all: a Buffett-backed takeover of Coke. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is Coke’s biggest shareholder (with a 9 per cent stake) and Lemann once called the company his dream acquisition. To swallow the $179 billion soft-drink maker, an offer would probably need to come from Anheuser-Busch InBev, which Lemann controls along with other Brazilian billionaires and wealthy Belgian families. As recently as 2015, Buffett said a deal was “very unlikely” because Coke wasn’t looking for one. But last month, his son Howard announced he wouldn’t stand for re-election to the company’s board. CEO Muhtar Kent also said he will step down next year and hand the reins to his lieutenant, James Quincey. That’s fueled speculation a deal is more likely now. “This seems like a situation tailor-made for a 3G transformation,” said Steve Wallman, a fund manager and longtime Berkshire shareholder. More from Features Central Bank releases regulation on data privacy

