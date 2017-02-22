Visa restrictions a life and death matter for one sector

While the pricing debate has cooled, much of the medical industry is now up in arms over the immigration issue. In a commentary published in the New England Journal of Medicine, top doctors at seven major medical centers, including the Harvard University-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, wrote that policies preventing “the best from coming to train and work” will harm “America’s position as a world leader in health care and innovation.” More than 160 industry executives, scientists, and investors signed a letter to the journal Nature Biotechnology condemning Trump’s earlier travel ban as a “misguided” threat to both liberty and innovation.