Tabreed’s 2016 profit up 6 per cent to Dh367m

Tabreed also signed new concession for 35,000 RT to supply cooling to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last year.

“We have some strong financial results. Both our revenue and profit increased by six per cent last year. As a result we will recommend increasing cash dividends for 2016 to 6.5 fils per share up from 6 fils per share for 2015,” Jasim Husain Thabet, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, told Gulf News.