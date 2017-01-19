Saudi Arabia’s Sabic said in talks for up to $2 billion of loans

Sabic, as the company is known, has asked lenders to give indications on loan pricing across several different tenors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Proceeds from the deal may be transferred to Saudi Kayan Petrochemicals Co., in which Sabic holds a 35 per cent stake, the people said. Sabic held similar consultations last year, but didn’t proceed with a transaction, they said, adding that current talks are also at an early stage and the company may decide not to proceed.