Opec shrugs off threat Trump’s America will cut oil imports

This isn’t the first time a US president promises to end the country’s reliance on supplies from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Former president George W. Bush promised to cut imports from the Middle East when he said in 2006 the nation was “addicted to oil.” Shipments from Opec rose 10 per cent during Bush’s time in office. Every US president going back to Richard Nixon has pledged to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign oil.

Venezuela’s Martinez played down any concern that his country’s shipments to the US might dwindle under a Trump administration. “The export volumes will be maintained,” he said. “There is a lot of interdependence in the world of energy. It’s good to maintain it for everyone’s good.” Saudi Arabia exported an average of 1.08 million barrels a day of crude to the US in 2016, while Venezuela shipped about 733,000 barrels a day and Iraq some 400,000 barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Opec is waiting for a new US energy secretary to take office to learn more about Trump’s energy policies, Mohammad Barkindo, the group’s secretary-general, said Sunday in the Austrian capital. The US is benefiting from the price increase following Opec’s December agreement with other producers to reduce oil output, according to Algeria, another member of the group. “Opec is currently helping the US,” Noureddine Boutarfa said Saturday in an interview in Vienna. “The price recovery is helping US companies, the US industry, the US economy.” Crude prices rose to an 18-month high of more than $58 a barrel after Opec and several non-members agreed to end two years of unlimited production and instead cut output. Prices have since slipped about 5 per cent from that peak as traders await proof that the producers will follow through. Benchmark Brent crude was down 0.9 per cent in London on Monday at $54.98 a barrel at 2:57 pm local time, after rising 2.9 per cent over the previous two sessions. Even as Trump commits to ending US reliance on Opec’s oil, the new administration said it would “work with our Gulf allies to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our anti-terrorism strategy.” Al Falih suggested Saudi Arabia could always export its oil somewhere else, if the US stopped buying. “Oil is fungible, so it flows around — what doesn’t get sold in one market can be sold in another,” he said. More from Energy Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines

