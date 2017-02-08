Opec ministers don’t rule out rolling over oil-output cut

The organisation agreed in November to impose quotas on its members for the first time in eight years, in an effort to stem a supply glut that had depressed crude prices. Opec enlisted support from 11 other producers on December 10 in a historic deal to remove as much as 1.8 million barrels of oil a day from the market. Opec expects to decide whether to extend the cuts at its bi-annual meeting in Vienna in May.

Benchmark Brent crude fell as much as 61 cents in London on Wednesday and was trading at $54.86 a barrel at 1:06pm local time, on course for a third daily decline after industry data showed US stockpiles surged. Most Opec members are happy with a crude price of about $60 a barrel, Zanganeh said, according to the Tasnim news agency. Opec’s compliance with the accord on output has been very good, and non-Opec producers have begun cutting production and pledged to reach their targets quickly, the Oil Ministry’s Shana news service reported him as saying. Iran is the third-biggest producer in Opec, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, while Qatar ranks 11th. A committee in charge of monitoring compliance with the deal is due to release its first report on Feb. 17, disclosing January production levels for participating countries, Qatar’s Al Sada said. The five-member committee, led by Kuwait, will use as many as six sources of data to measure output, he said. Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Energy and Industry Minister Khalid Al Falih said an extension of the agreement probably wouldn’t be necessary, given high levels of compliance and expectations of strong demand. Nonetheless, “all players have indicated their willingness to extend, if necessary,” he said on January 16 in Abu Dhabi. The oil market would be rebalanced when global inventories, currently near record highs, approached their five-year average level, Al Sada said. The third quarter of this year would be a “good estimate” for when this is likely to happen, he said. Investment in the oil industry has tumbled during the past three years, and a failure to reverse this trend could hurt future supply and cause a shortage three years from now, Al Sada said. Current oil demand is healthy and will increase by 1.1 million to 1.2 million barrels a day in 2017, he said. More from Energy Dana Gas posts lower profit in 2016

