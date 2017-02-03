Oil industry’s struggles start to ease as Shell reduces debt

Shell’s boss has made debt reduction the top priority since he piled up borrowings following the $54 billion purchase of BG Group Plc last year. And he’s making headway. Gearing — a measure of indebtedness — was 28 per cent at the end of the year, down from 29.2 per cent at the end of the third quarter. The company’s $30 billion divestment program is on track, with $4.7 billion of asset sales this week and a further $5 billion at an “advanced” stage.