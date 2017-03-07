New Dragon Oil chief appointed to drive growth strategy

Abu Dhabi: The board of Dragon Oil, a subsidiary of Dubai-government owned Enoc Group, appointed industry veteran Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan as the new chief executive officer.
His appointment to Dragon Oil comes close on the heels of the new board of directors being appointed in January this year, according to a statement. The new head takes over from Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, who led Dragon Oil in the interim.
Dragon Oil was fully acquired by Enoc Group in September 2015 providing Dubai an upstream arm and transforming the group into a vertically integrated oil and gas business to strengthen the nation’s energy security.