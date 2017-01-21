It’s going to be a hot summer for oil prices

Although there are upside price risks to WTI crude oil prices when the Nymex contract rolls to April on February 21, there are downside risks for oil prices when the summer driving season ends on the Nymex. Just as the summer starts early on the Nymex, it has a premature end, too: September WTI crude oil becomes the benchmark after the contract roll on July 20. Significant price declines accompanied similar contract rolls signalling an end to the summer driving season in 2014, 2015 and 2016 — though some of the downside risks in 2016 were mitigated by anticipated Opec oil production cuts.