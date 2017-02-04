Iraq’s south oil exports said to fall from record on Opec cuts

Daesh insurgency

During the months of negotiation that led to November’s Opec agreement, Iraq had insisted repeatedly that it should be exempted from cuts as it battles the Daesh insurgency and rehabilitates its oil industry after years of war and sanctions. The country also disputed the data to be used in any discussions, insisting that numbers compiled by Opec underestimated Iraqi production by about 5 per cent. Iraq ultimately relented, agreeing to reduce its output.