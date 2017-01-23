Gazprom mulls $6 billion asset sales, dividend freeze

Management plans to sell Gazprom’s stake in Gascade Gastransport GmbH, which operates more than 2,400 kilometres of gas pipelines across Germany, possibly this year, Interfax reported, citing unidentified people. There are several potential bidders, the newswire said. The Moscow-based exporter acquired 49.98 per cent in the grid through an asset swap with Germany’s BASF SE in 2015.