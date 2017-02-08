Dakota Access pipeline construction expected to get go-ahead

ETP has been poised to begin drilling under Lake Oahe as soon as it has approval. Workers have drilled entry and exit holes for the crossing, and oil has been put in the pipeline leading up to the lake in anticipation of finishing the project. ETP spokeswoman Vicki Granado didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the Army’s decision, but CEO Kelcy Warren told The Associated Press in November that the company should be able to finish the project in a little over three months once it has the go-ahead.