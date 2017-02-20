After Opec cuts heavy oil, China teapot refiners pull US supply to Asia

The tightening heavy crude supplies are occurring at a time when demand for these types has increased after refiners upgraded their plants, the trader said. Heavy crude typically yields a higher percentage of residue fuels when first processed at a refinery and that residue is then reformulated into higher-value fuels such as gasoline and diesel fuel in so-called cracking units.

Since late last year, China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, has stepped up imports from North America, one of the few regions where oil production is growing. Asia's strong pull for heavy sour crude from the Americas led Mars to hit its highest level in a year relative to North American price benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) as traders forecast increased export demand from Asia. The Ligurian Sea, a Suezmax tanker, loaded 600,000 barrels of US Gulf Coast Blend from Port Arthur in Texas. The tanker then went around South Africa to arrive at Lanshan port in Shandong in early January after a 55-day journey, shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon showed. The cargo contained Canadian Access Western Blend, a heavy sour grade with an API gravity of about 22 degrees and nearly 4 percent sulfur, said two trade sources who track oil flows. Chinese agent Sinoenergy sold the bulk of the cargo to Shandong Tianhong Chemical and the rest went to Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical Group, they said. The Mars cargo may go to Chinese independent refiner Shandong Wonfull Petrochemical Group, who are close to buying the heavy-sour grade for the first time for April delivery, said a source with knowledge of the proposed deal. The source declined to be named due to company policy. Wonfull will likely buy the cargo from Swiss trader Trafigura [TRAFG.UL], an active seller of U.S. crude in Asia, said a second trader who closely tracks oil deals in Shangdong. Castleton Commodities International (CCI) also plans to ship 1 million barrels of an unknown heavy crude grade from the United States to China onboard the Suezmax tanker Erviken which is scheduled to load on Feb. 20, according to one trader, a source in the shipping industry and shipping data. Sinoenergy, Trafigura, Wonfull, CCI and Haiyou declined to comment. Tianhong could not be reached for comment. China's largest refiner Sinopec imported heavy crude from the U.S. Gulf late last year, a source withknowledge of the matter said, confirming an earlier Reuters story. More from Energy Saudis kick off $50b renewable energy plan

Oil rises towards top of recent trading range

Russia is world’s largest crude producer

Adnoc deal with China’s CEFC is strategic









