Adnoc explores new partnerships to support its growth

Al Jaber also said economic growth will drive energy demand up 30 per cent by 2040. “Most of that growth will come from non-OECD countries and will require an estimated $25 trillion (Dh91.83 trillion) in new investment,” Al Jaber said. “That is a level of funding no company can deliver on its own. It’s only possible through new and productive partnerships, within the industry, as well as between the public and private sector.”