More than 50% of manufacturing, healthcare firms to increase hiring

There are also new jobs in the banking industry, where 44 per cent of companies plan to hire additional staff. However, employment cuts are still going to affect some banks, with eight per cent saying they do have plans to retrench staff this year. The number of payroll cuts, however, is falling, given that there were more banks (38 per cent) who laid off employees in 2016.

“With the economic outlook more stable, some are taking the opportunity to fill specialist vacancies that were left unfilled last year due to hiring freezes.” Those who see themselves working in debt collection departments won’t be the least disappointed, as banks look to add manpower to keep a grip on rising levels of loan defaults among customers. Among the industries that are still not doing really well are oil and gas and construction. According to GulfTalent, organisations in the petroleum business continue to downsize. The rate of job cuts in the sector, however, has slowed down, with only a third of firms confirming plans to lay off workers, compared with almost half in 2016. Executives at oil firms are nonetheless optimistic. Among those polled for the survey, nearly eight in ten (77 per cent) expect their 2017 revenues to exceed those of last year, as oil prices edge higher at times, following output cuts agreed in the OPEC meeting last November. Companies in the construction industry are the worst performing, with nearly half (45 per cent) of companies reporting plans to reduce employee numbers this year, only slightly less than the 55 per cent recorded in 2016. “The sector has been hit hard by cuts in government budgets and cancelled or delayed projects. It has also suffered billions of dollars in delayed payments, in some cases resulting in wages for thousands of workers going unpaid for several months.” GulfTalent also noted vacancies are still likely to be offered even by companies who plan to impose job cuts. To keep costs to a minimum, some organisations remove jobs, reduce department sizes and consolidate multiple job descriptions within a single hire, according to GulfTalent managing director Yasser Hatami. “This may be good news for those possessing a range of skill sets, though less fortunate for those highly specialised in a single discipline.” More from Employment 'Tremendous' rise in jobseekers in region

Why UAE jobseekers should tidy up their CV

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Job cuts in Gulf to slow down this year









