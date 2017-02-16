What’s in a name? Quite a lot

A student 10 letters back in the alphabet was also 2.2 points less likely to express a favourable opinion of their high school courses, 2.9 points less likely to apply for college, 5.6 points more likely to quit once they get there, and 2.7 points less likely to graduate. Their first jobs also ranked as less prestigious, and they were more likely to join the military.

People with late-in-the-alphabet names “are presumably offered fewer opportunities,” the authors write. “They are consequently less prepared to take advantage of those opportunities that are offered.” Find a way to stand out A version of the study was Cauley’s undergraduate senior thesis, an idea suggested by Zax, who was his adviser at the time. Cauley stayed on at the University of Colorado as a graduate student, and he and Zax expanded the analysis. Now being prepared for publication, the findings have surprised other economists at academic conferences, said Cauley, now 29. “Most people don’t go around thinking the alphabet will have any impact on their life,” he explained. Ironically, Zax, 62, doesn’t think his own spot at the end of the alphabet has been a disadvantage at all. “I don’t necessarily feel like I’ve been neglected over a lifetime,” he said. “When I was in school, I thought of it as being kind of cool.” But he was also a good student”-one his teachers were unlikely to ignore, he said. That’s a key factor, the research suggests. When Cauley and Zax dug deeper, and included the effects of IQ and perceived attractiveness, they found something striking. The men at the top and bottom of the rankings”-those with the highest and lowest IQs, and the most and least attractive”-generally didn’t suffer from having late-in-the-alphabet names. Meanwhile, those in the middle with average looks and average intelligence were at the mercy of “alphabetise.” The lesson is, if you have a last name that’s at the back of the line, find another way to stand out. Disregarded, ignored “Being in the end itself is not the problem. The problem is being at the end and not being noteworthy in any other way,” Zax said. “This effect is really most powerful for people who aren’t distinguished in any other way. They’re being disregarded and ignored.” Luckily, the cure for alphabetise is a lot easier than for other forms of discrimination: Hiring managers might consider job applicants randomly, rather than stacking up resumes in alphabetical order. Teachers might ignore the alphabet when seating students, or call attendance in reverse order, as Zax said he often does. Or perhaps just simple awareness that this could be a problem will do the trick. If your name always put you at the back of the class and the end of the attendance roll, take heart. While alphabetise hurt early career prospects in the study, the effects seem to disappear by the time you reach your mid-30s. The longer you work and build a reputation, the less your name seems to matter. “People do find a way to overcome these disadvantages,” Zax said. “Over time, the effect of your last name erodes, and it’s replaced by your actual record of accomplishment.” Jennifer Itzkowitz of Seton Hall University, Jesse Itzkowitz of Yeshiva University, and Scott Rothbort of Seton Hall University Wisconsin was chosen for no reason other than the quality and depth of the data in the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study, which has tracked educational and career trajectories over decades. The researchers looked only at men because of the very different “social processes affecting women, particularly at the time the data were collected,” Zax said. For one thing, of course, many women changed their last names when they got married. More from Careers Resilience is a must for career success

