Preparing for the job interview

Ask a friend who is familiar with your line of work and is not shy to tell you where you fall short to review your resume. Ask this person to point out any issues with your resume even if they seem minor. Anything that catches your friend’s eye might be a concern to one hiring manager or another. Many problems could be fixed by rewording the area of concern or including an explanation in a cover letter. For example, do you live in a remote neighbourhood? How about explaining that you’d be willing to commute or relocate, if you get the job. Problem fixed.

In addition, ask your friend to think beyond the resume. For example, what else would he or she expect a hiring manager to look for in your resume. Have you listed your skills? Degree? Dates of past jobs? If any information seems to be missing, go ahead and add it unless you have a reason not to do so. In this case, you will need to be ready with an explanation, if you're asked. Prepare your defence Be ready to answer the hiring manager's questions about any red flags. If you were fired, know what to say and what you learnt from that experience. If you had significant employment gaps, explain why it was hard for you to find a job or what personal circumstances prevented you from pursuing employment. Without getting into sharing too much information, prepare an answer that is reasonable and doesn't hurt your prospects of getting a job. As always, avoid badmouthing past employers even if you had bad experiences. And try to present the facts without bitterness. If your struggles were driven by economic factors, explain the bigger picture that led to layoffs, for example. If you expect concerns regarding your education or qualifications, be prepared to present clearly how your experience, for example, makes up for a missing certificate or degree. You also may mention past projects or job duties that were successfully completed despite the lack of this particular credential. Stay positive If you made it to the job interview, you're already in the selection process. With that in mind, stay positive and just alienate your future employer's fears by providing logical, rational and clear responses. The more you prepare for your interview and explain your circumstances — good or bad — the more likely you will be able to proceed with the hiring process. In addition, if the hiring manager continues to push on a particular point, know that could be a deal breaker, so tread carefully and be patient as you explain the circumstances. All of this is just part of the interviewing process, and if you navigate it with tact you will be able to proceed to the following phase. Answer critical questions Know what concerns your experience might raise Be prepared with rational answers Stay positive regarding your skills and learnt lessons Explain circumstances that were beyond your control

