Play safe in initial communication with a potential employer

In addition, try to learn a little bit of the corporate culture and the norms of that particular field, as well. For example, for many companies, it is safe to reply to all who were copied on an email. It is also OK to find email addresses of those who interviewed you and send them a thank-you note. What is not OK? Situations when you appear to be copying someone to get someone else’s attention. For example, you send a hiring manager a question, and when you don’t a response or get a response that you don’t like, you begin to copy others.