International energy company leader rooted in teamwork

A. That’s an interesting question and I think it is kind of a chicken and the egg. Some things at Sempra would be more focused on a team orientation. The success of others is important. What you want is people who want others to be successful. It can’t just be someone focused on themselves.

Q. There aren’t many female CEOs out there. Does that affect the way you lead? A. Honestly, I haven’t noticed much of a difference. Now I have to say as I was coming up to this job, being a woman at an energy company was not common. And to become an officer when I was 32, I was the first. I was the youngest and first. I was at SoCalGas at the time. I had guys who worked for the company 30-odd years who were reporting to me. They had worked at the company longer than I had been alive. That brings more challenges. Now, I’ve been here a long time (39 years) so I’m kind of a known commodity and I don’t think there are significant differences. Q. Some research about CEOs shows that while some may have magnetic personalities, they can also tend to be loners. It can get lonely at the top. Do you feel that way sometimes? A. You ultimately need to get performance out of an organisation. As I told you, we’re very focused on having everyone being successful. In that kind of mentality, I don’t think it separates the CEO as much. Most people who work with me here would say I’m friendly and pretty approachable. I think they would also say I’m demanding and very performance-oriented. I think you can have both. It’s not a social relationship, it’s a business relationship. You can be kind to people, you can be supportive, you can want their success and all those things because they’re still aligned with getting business performance. What you can’t do is tolerate a lack of performance due to personal relationships. That’s kind of where I draw the line. Q. Is the conventional idea of leadership overrated? A. I’m not really sure. To me, it’s really simple. To me, leadership is helping people do their best. If you define leadership that way I don’t think it’s overrated. I think (a CEO saying) “do this, do this,” I don’t subscribe to that. Q. Like barking out orders, ruling by charisma or by fear like Steve Jobs? Look at Tim Cook. He’s done well. And he has a totally different style. You can have very different styles of leaders who can be quite successful. Q. Like the Chinese adage that there are many ways to the top of the mountain? A. I think that’s exactly correct. More from Careers Sorry, working from home isn’t the future

Play safe in initial communication with employer

Energy company leader rooted in teamwork

Careers: When too much interest can backfire









