Handle relationships in office carefully

The more relaxed you two get together, it is likely that you will be talking more about business on your own time. It could be easy to blur the lines of confidentiality as you find it awkward to refuse divulging information in an open conversation. This approach could lead to many troubles, however. First, if the information is leaked to others, you will be in an awkward situation with your significant person. Second, if the relationship doesn’t work out, you will have to trust this person to keep quiet.