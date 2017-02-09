Engagement and education key for women in business

“Last year, we launched a pilot program called ‘Return to Career’. The realities are that there are many women who as young graduates joined great companies and enjoyed stellar careers, and then had to take a four or five year break, for a number of reasons — having a family, taking care of one’s parents, relocation to another country and so on,” he said.

GE’s ‘Return to Career’ programme, launched in the UAE, took on eight applicants who received coaching, mentoring and networking opportunities across the businesses. Today, the digitisation of industry has opened new doors of opportunity that reduce the importance of gender, most obviously in the technology and manufacturing sector. “We are living in an era where skilled professionals sitting remotely can monitor every piece of heavy machinery, control it and contribute to greater operational efficiency,” said Habayeb. “The stereotypical notions associated with women being in technical careers have therefore become obsolete now.” A persistent theme across all speakers at the event was the need to change company culture all the way down to the bottom. According to Intisar Al Kindy, Exploration Director, Petroleum Development Oman, every CEO wants to set a tone of inclusion and diversity, and simply having this culture at the top is not enough. It’s the men in the middle who often cause problems. “Middle management often don’t trust women to work from home — everything can be done remotely these days, so that needs to definitely change!” Al Kindy added that to combat this “PDO started a women’s network called HAWA — helping women communicate about professional growth, objectives, and challenges.” Habayeb echoed this sentiment, hinting that GE had been forced to sack men in the past who didn’t fit the top-down culture of diversity. “There is no space in our company for intolerance. The message has to resonate through the whole company, it can’t just be the CEO saying it. We have had to get rid of middle managers who didn’t fit with our culture,” he said. For Hana Al Syead, Head of Diversity, Olayan Group, having the philosophy enunciated from the CEO is important to set the tone for everyone else. “Commitment from the top is important keep the agenda alive and visible, but a lot of engagement is necessary — we have over 80 company visits per year to talk about all employees and managers,” she said. Ultimately, argued Al Kindy, men need to be educated on the business case of diversity for real change to take place. Sachin Jain, Senior Manager for Culture and Engagement, PepsiCo, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, agreed with this. “Women bring productivity to organisations: wherever we have diverse teams, we have seen return on investment (ROI) coming in very fast.” “We’ve seen better engagement, more efficiency and an overall better workplace when women have been involved,” he said. More from Careers 'Tremendous' rise in jobseekers in region

