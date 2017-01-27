Careers: When too much interest can backfire

Again it is a matter of balance. You should maintain a constant flow of positive signals without presenting yourself without options. In addition, if the hiring process extends over several weeks or months, reduce the frequency of your communication. Stay focused on your job and pursue other job opportunities as they come up. By doing so, you’re sure that you’re not missing out on different possibilities, in addition to making it clear to your prospective employer that you’re employable. Only if you’re close to having an offer in hand from another employer, you can follow up to see how the hiring process is going. Don’t use this technique to put pressure on an employer, however. It probably won’t change the speed of hiring unless you’re a top candidate, which is a position that you don’t want to miss out.