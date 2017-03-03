Careers: Seeking a way out of that trapped feeling

You may take your job for granted, but think of your life without it. You probably will struggle financially, and you will be less likely to have the emotional or mental strength to pursue your passion. You job also probably provides benefits and perks that help you and your family live at an acceptable living standard.

Your job probably also provides some opportunities to gain experience that might not be super relevant to your interest, but still comes handy when you move jobs, handle professional situations or work connection. There are some common needs for any job, whether it is related or not to your passion. Acquiring this experience through any work you do is invaluable, and will better position you for anything you do in the future. Know your goals If you’re clear about what you like and dislike about your job, your chances of improving your situation are higher. Over the course of your career, you should be able to seek jobs that focus on the areas that are more favourable. These jobs may still be in a career that is far from what you want to do, but your day-to-day work should become more tolerable. In addition, as you climb the corporate ladder and acquire more control of the type of job you do, you will be able to switch to a focus that is more fulfilling. That is why it is important to recognise what you enjoy in your job even if it doesn’t meet your aspirations. Channel your passion Work isn’t the only resource to practice what you’re passionate about. If you’re stuck in a job that just pays the bill, use your evenings and weekends to do what you enjoy. Volunteer, mentor or join industry groups. Start a side business or freelance, based on what you want to do. Hang out and network with professionals who work in that other field and learn more about its ins and outs. By doing so, you will get part of the experience. In addition, in some cases, what people really seek in a field isn’t the job itself as much as the fulfilment of one aspect or more in that job. If you can accomplish that goal by volunteering or practicing what you enjoy in a non-formal way, you should be to fulfil your passion partially. Look beyond the job Don’t resent everything related to your current job because it is in a field that you don’t care about. Human relationships that are created around the workplace can be valuable, and so can be the business connections, learning experiences and shared moments. Don’t waste these opportunities for professional and personal growth. Make the best out of the opportunity that you have, and don’t overlook the benefits and expertise that you can earn. Your positive attitude toward your job will make your daily duties easier, help you be successful and also position you for advancement opportunities. Although this might not matter in an unloved career, it may mean more money, benefits and perks — all of which could lead to a more comfortable life that allows you the time and money to pursue what you enjoy. The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor. Getting over being stuck See the benefits of having a job Understand transferable skills Find ways to practice what you like Focus on the positive aspects and tasks — R.O. More from Careers Seeking a way out of that trapped feeling

