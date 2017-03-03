A toxic workplace is now a much bigger liability for companies

In other words, they don’t just care about what employees and recruits think about what they’re like to work with. What consumers — who increasingly want to do business with companies that share their values — think about their culture matters a lot, too. Another factor: The rise of subscription-based purchases for everything from cell phones to Netflix to services like Birchbox means people evaluate who they buy from differently. “When it comes to purchase decisions, which look more and more like relationships, people think more and more about long term,” says Anthony Johndrow, the CEO of a reputation advisory firm in New York.

That’s why companies are giving new H.R. policies — extended maternity leave, for instance, or weekends-off policies for junior bankers at Wall Street firms — the kind of P.R. push traditionally reserved for new products. In reverse, it’s also why they’re more wary than ever about negative exposes of their company’s culture. Research has shown that consumers don’t need to experience bad treatment themselves to think twice about buying from a company. Christine Porath, a professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, found in lab experiments that when customers witness uncivil behaviour between two employees, “not only do they think badly of those employees, but they generalise really dramatically to the organisation and the brand,” she said. Just 20 per cent of participants in her study said they would do business with the firm again, she found. “They’re very unforgiving with respect to this.” Investors are also more focused on culture. Kropp recently released a report showing a surge in discussion by CEOs and analysts in earnings calls about a company’s talent, with organisational culture being first on the list of topics. Between 2010 and 2016, the rate of companies making references to organisational culture in earnings calls went from 19 per cent in 2010 to 29 per cent in 2016, his research found. Analysts Kropp interviewed told him companies that had a better grasp of how their employees were doing were more successful navigating the financial crisis, which spurred their interest in tracking the issue more closely. He says that could be a factor for Uber, which is reported to have a nearly $70 billion valuation and is expected to go public in 2018. “My guess is investors are taking a step back and saying those are real risks,” Kropp said. In an emailed statement, Uber chief human resources officer Liane Hornsey, who started at the company recently, said “we are totally committed to healing wounds of the past and building a better workplace culture for everyone.” The company’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, known for a pugnacious reputation, appears to have taken on a more humble tone, tweeting after Fowler published her post that “what’s described here is abhorrent & against everything we believe in,” apologising to employees in an emotional all-hands meeting this week, and saying in a memo to employees that “it’s been a tough 24 hours.” The company has brought in former attorney general Eric Holder to conduct an internal investigation, and board member Arianna Huffington said she would “hold the leadership team’s feet to the fire.” It’s unclear how much of a reputation hit Fowler’s post — and the attention it’s brought to Uber’s culture — will ultimately have. However unnerving it may have been for some consumers to read the New York Times’ account of Amazon’s culture, the company was recently rated the most reputable company in the United States among visible companies by the Harris Poll. Johndrow says corporate reputation is less likely to take a hit if consumers don’t feel the effects directly, as they did with the Wells Fargo scandal. The biggest reputation risk for Uber, he says, will be its ability to attract and retain the best employees in the fallout of the most recent news. But consumers may not be far behind. The repeated bad headlines, he says — from the CEO’s reference to “Boob-er” to what people misperceived as an effort to profit following Trump’s travel ban — means for some consumers, “we’re nearing the 1,000th cut.” More from Careers Seeking a way out of that trapped feeling

Girl Scout Cookies: A marketing training ground

Handle relationships in office carefully

Full-time jobs impossible for German mothers









