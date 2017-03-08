24 UAE firms recognised for best workplace practices

Omnicom Media Group: Omnicom Media Group MENA’s people are the company’s biggest asset. It is they who set the organisation apart from its competitors. This is why the communications group focuses so much on the continuous development and wellbeing of staff. It has become famous for its workplace culture; for adding purpose to the roles of its employees; for stimulating their growth through a comprehensive learning and development academy; and for promoting a healthier lifestyle with its corporate wellness program.

The latest initiatives introduced by the company include the extension of maternity leave to 90 days, introduction of an app called OMGene, designed to keep employees abreast of the latest developments within the company, gauge their feedback and add value to their relationship. Splash: The organisation is passionate about its people and ensures that they remain at the core of its business and strategy. Championing people by investing a significant amount of time listening to their feedback and bringing about change is the forte of Splash’s CEO. With programs like “Meet the CEO”, "Retail Employees Day", "IIM Leadership Development Program", “Hello HR”, “Goal 360” and “Spotlight” Splash has been able to instill an emotional connection that brings forth respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie within their people and the organisation. THE One: The company makes sure it raises the bar by adopting the best practices in the market. THE One’s unique culture is rooted in the company’s Core Purpose of Changing the World Together through various CSR activities, including hiring challenged employees. This collaborative spirit is carried through into every aspect of the working environment, where employees feel they each make a difference as part of their daily job. This results in highly engaged staff, while reinforcing the company’s supportive family culture. Weber Shandwick:The public relations firm has programs that instill a sense of belonging and empowerment in the most friendly environment. It offers yoga sessions, wellness workshops, health checkups and many more healthy initiatives. Its staff work in decorated areas. There are also inspiration boards that allow employees to enjoy a collaborative office layout. To promote self-development among its staff, the company offers several tools, including a dynamic online platform for career advancement, "lunch & learn" sessions, as well as access to leading online learning portals and one-on-one coaching. Internal awards seek to recognise star talent. The initiatives don't stop there. The company also offers annual raffle prizes for extra leave, engages in pro-bono work and runs a very competitive Halloween costume contest. More from Careers Techies, a free New Zealand trip awaits you

