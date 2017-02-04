Wall Street faces Fed stress tests assuming global recession

The annual reviews required under the Dodd-Frank Act could be under a different sort of stress as President Donald Trump calls for a sweeping review of the 2010 law as part of an attack on what he sees as over-regulation. Though the stress tests weren’t specifically named, they were a core part in the post-crisis overhaul required by the law, and industry groups are waiting to see whether those and similar requirements get easier in the future.

Trump is also weighing nominations for key positions including Fed vice-chairman for supervision, though Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said she intends to stay at the helm until her term expires next year. In this year’s toughest stress-test scenario — called “severely adverse” — there would be a rise to 10 per cent US unemployment, a drop to near-zero interest rates and a global recession that would hammer corporate lending and commercial real estate, the Fed said. And in the less severe “adverse” scenario, banks would face a more moderate recession characterised by weaker economic activity across a wide swath of countries. The tests also subject banks to a baseline scenario that assumes conditions develop in line with economists’ forecasts. Greatest beneficiaries The new rule exempting some regional banks and foreign lenders from the qualitative tests means they can’t be failed over their preparations for dealing with their management of capital and risk under crisis. The greatest beneficiaries may be US units of Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander SA, which both failed last year because of “broad and substantial weaknesses across their capital planning processes.” That’s no longer a worry for this year, through Deutsche Bank will again face the qualitative side next year when more of its US operations are subjected to the tests. The 21 regional and foreign banks that are now off the hook for the qualitative scrutiny still have to clear the quantitative side of the tests, meaning they must prove they can keep their capital above minimum levels in periods of economic stress. On the quantitative side of the test, the banks try to stay above that defined capital minimum. On the qualitative side, the Fed examines the management of a firm’s capital as it faces the different risks. Market shocks For Wall Street banks, the annual process remains as tough as ever and often controls — in real-world terms — the amount of capital they work with. Banks with the largest trading operations face the additional burden of having to assume market shocks and trading-partner difficulties on top of their own adverse conditions. Last year’s results showed all banks had enough capital to handle a severe economic shock, though Morgan Stanley had to shore up its internal systems because the firm was close to the minimum in a key measure of leverage. Most giant banks have been able to improve their results as they’ve gotten more comfortable with the tests, and as a result they’ve been able to boost quarterly dividends. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also announced Friday it is using the same scenarios for the stress tests that agency oversees, which are self exams done by lenders with more than $10 billion (Dh36.7 billion) in assets. More from Banking Bank of Sharjah net profits up 61 per cent

