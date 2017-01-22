UAE bank deposits up by Dh42b

Abu Dhabi: Total bank deposits in the UAE increased by Dh41.7 billion in December 2016 due to a Dh25.9 billion increase in resident deposits and a Dh15.8 billion increase in non-resident deposits. According to a statement from the UAE Central Bank, gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increase by 1.6 per cent, to Dh2.6 trillion at the end of December 2016 from Dh2.57 trillion at the end of November 2016. Meanwhile, gross credit fell by 0.1 per cent to Dh1.57 trillion at the end of last month.