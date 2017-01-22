Trump’s isolationist policies will have less focus on GCC

I firmly agree with the view of my colleague Ole Hansen, Head of Commodities Strategy: “The Trump presidency will be at best chaotic and experimental. At worst, it will provide a 21st Century mirror of Nixon’s few years in office, where the US first disengaged from being the world’s policeman. This will mean less support for the GCC model due to repeated import barriers, a weak US dollar policy and a bashing of the Federal Reserve — but this climate will not have a net negative impact on commodities.”