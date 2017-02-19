Top UAE banks remain resilient to economic conditions

In the last quarter of the year most leading banks reported a decline in provisioning charges, following significant increases in previous quarters to absorb a deterioration in the quality of small and medium enterprises’ loans. Average provisioning expenses, as measured by impairment charges to pre-provision income, stood at around 18 per cent for four of the banks. The exception is ADCB, which reported impairment charges to pre-provision income of 30 per cent for this quarter due to challenging market conditions.