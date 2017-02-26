Standard Chartered’s regional retail business on strong footing

“We faced different kinds of challenges in different markets across the Africa and Middle East. The impact of slowing economy, job losses and the slowing credit growth has been very real and significant. Despite these, from an operating point of view we have been doing well,” said Gupta. The bank has been quick to take actions to reshape its business to meet with these challenges. “In the case of the UAE and some other markets we moved very fast and made the changes and we were very clear in our policy that we will not touch our frontline which generates business and support business as a client interface remained unchanged,” said Gupta.