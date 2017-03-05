Saudi Arabia can emerge global leader in Islamic finance

Once this vision materialises, further educating future scholars and employees would ease its applicability. The country already has numerous religious studying programs and a knowledgeable population, with a whopping literacy rate of 87 per cent. Does Saudi Arabia have enough time and capacity? Yes. It still has access to large capital buffers from oil revenues, and the age pyramid shows that an important supply of students who can be oriented towards new programs, given that 47 per cent of its population is below 24.