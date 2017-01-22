Rising financing needs to lead issuers back to the Market

Banks’ move to enhance additional loss-absorbing capacity could also help the industry apply its profit-and-loss sharing principle. Only a few loss-absorbing instruments were issued over the past three years. They were primarily in the form of mudaraba sukuk that regulators classified as additional Tier 1 instruments (mainly in the GCC), and subordinated sukuk that allow loss absorption at the point of non-viability (that is, on breach of the minimum capital adequacy regulation), mainly in Turkey.