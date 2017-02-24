RBS to cut $2.5b of costs after ninth straight loss

RBS said it now aimed to reach a 12 per cent return on tangible equity in 2020, one year later than planned. The bank said it would face another 1 billion pounds of restructuring charges this year, apart from additional costs tied to its plan to meet state aid obligations. RBS also expects 2017 to include most of the 800 million pounds of losses it anticipates to come from disposing of unwanted assets.

“RBS currently expects that 2017 will be its final year of substantive legacy clean up with significant one-off costs,” the bank said in its statement. “Consequently, we anticipate that the bank will be profitable in 2018.” The European Commission probably won’t provide RBS with an update on its view on the proposed alternative to selling Williams & Glyn until at least the fourth quarter of this year, Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said on a call with reporters. The UK and the bank will then enter a “fairly lengthy renegotiation of state aid.” McEwan is pushing to eliminate operating expenses as he shrinks RBS, a one-time global titan, to a domestic retail and commercial lender. He’s redoubling his efforts after his plan to lower the bank’s cost-to-income ratio, a key measure of profitability, to below 50 per cent by 2020 was blown off-course after the Bank of England cut interest rates last year. The firm’s core Tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, fell to 13.4 per cent from 15 per cent at the end of September. The bank said it plans to have a ratio of at least 13 per cent at the end of this year, and plans to cut 20 billion pounds of risk-weighted assets from its core businesses by the end of 2018 to boost capital. While McEwan has previously pledged to return capital to investors through dividends or share buy-backs above 13 per cent, he’s also said he needs to return the lender to profitability, pass stress tests from the Bank of England, close its US mortgage securities probes and reach a deal with the EU over Williams & Glyn. Full-year adjusted revenue fell 5 per cent to 12.4 billion pounds. Operating costs aside from the legal and restructuring charges dropped 12 per cent to 8.22 billion pounds. The lender’s investment bank unit swung to a 201 million-pound adjusted profit for 2016, after a loss a year earlier. More from Banking RBS to cut $2.5b of costs after ninth loss

Standard Chartered swings to annual profit

Barclays Africa CEO apology after rand scandal

January credit growth remains anaemic









