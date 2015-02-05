QNB eyes Southeast Asia after beating expansion goal

QNB has almost doubled its assets to $198 billion (Dh726.6 billion) over the past five years by increasing lending in its home market, and through spending about $6 billion on acquisitions in countries including Egypt and Turkey, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It bought Societe Generale SA’s Egypt unit in 2013 for $2.45 billion, about 20 per cent of Togo-based Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Inc in 2014 and spent $3 billion on the purchase of Turkey’s Finansbank AS last year. That helped the country expand to cover 30 countries across the region.