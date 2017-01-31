NBAD profit up 1% to Dh5.3b in 2016

Dubai: National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the UAE capital’s largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a one per cent increase in its full-year 2016 net profit, which reached nearly Dh5.3 billion.
The figure puts net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 alone at Dh1.33 billion – a 28 per cent jump over the Dh1.04 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2015, and is in line with analyst estimates.
The bank’s board recommended a dividend distribution of 45 fils per share in cash, which will be submitted to shareholders at a general assembly meeting set for February 28.
Meanwhile, revenues for the full year reached Dh10.8 billion, up two per cent over the Dh10.5 billion in 2015, while revenues for the fourth quarter were Dh2.7 billion – up six per cent year-on-year.
The bank said strong underlying performance was “partially offset by several macro headwinds, including volatility in financial and currency markets driven by political and economic uncertainties.”
The results for the fourth quarter of 2016 are the last ones the bank will release as an individual entity before it merges with Abu Dhabi-based First Gulf Bank (FGB) in the first quarter of 2017. The merger will create the largest bank in the Middle East and North Africa, with Dh642 billion in total assets.
“2016 was a solid year for NBAD. The bank generated top and bottom line growth in difficult market conditions and, in doing so, laid the foundations for the transformational merger with FGB,” said Nasser Al Sowaidi, chairman of NBAD.
In 2016, the bank’s impairment charges jumped 26 per cent year-on-year to reach Dh1.19 billion. Meanwhile, customer loans dropped 2.6 per cent to reach Dh200.5 billion at the end of 2016, as deposits rose 8.4 per cent to Dh253.4 billion.
In its analysis report, NBAD said, “The bank’s impairments are reflective of the ongoing challenging operating environment, particularly in the retail and commercial segments. Results are in line with guidance and continue to reflect NBAD’s prudent provisioning approach.”
Banks across the GCC region have seen their profits squeezed and their impairments jump throughout 2016 on the back of lower oil prices, which meant tighter liquidity, slower economic growth, and lower consumer spending.
Tariq Qaqish, managing director of asset management at Al Mal Capital in Dubai, pointed that the bank’s cost-to-income ratio was dropping, having reached 36.7 per cent at the fourth quarter of 2016 from 40.6 in Q4 2015.
“This decline is good especially because the bank is heading towards the merger and there will be more synergies. The cost-to-income ratio will be even lower with the merger because FGB has one of the lowest cost-to-income ratios in the banking sector, so we would expect to see this dropping, which is then positive to the bottom line,” he said.
Discussing outlook, Qaqish added, “In 2017, I think the banking sector generally will see more contractions in terms of interest margins, but at the same time we see liquidity stabilizing, so we expect to see more growth in the loan book and the deposits.”