Mena economic growth is expected to pick up in 2017

Given that most part of 2016 experienced record low oil prices, the fiscal deficits rose across the Mena region, especially for oil exporting countries. The oil importing countries, on the other hand, are experiencing domestic issues, which is likely to push the region into deficits in 2016. As a result, the fiscal deficit of the GCC region in 2016 is expected to range from of 3.6 per cent of GDP in Kuwait to 15 per cent in Bahrain. In order to fund these rising deficits, the regional governments resorted to various channels, the most obvious being the deposits parked with local banks and foreign reserves.

Going forward, global growth is expected to continue its upward trajectory, led by the US, followed by the ongoing recovery in Europe and stabilisation in the Chinese economy. Further, the abundant liquidity provided by the accommodative policies adopted by the central banks will also play a role in driving the consumption, which is likely to support the broader economies. However, the main challenge for the global growth would be the rising political risk, which is creating new headwinds in global trade. The central banks across the globe have entered a critical phase as the policy measures are waning out, hence policymakers are likely to limit the reliance on monetary policy by turning attention to fiscal measures to drive economic activity. Austerity measures The Mena region was faced with structural challenges post the record low oil prices in 2016, something the region has not experienced in the past decade. However, the governments responded by taking appropriate measures to boost the non-oil revenues by introducing reforms and spending cuts by resorting to austerity measures. Since the region is pursuing economic diversification that started gaining traction in 2016, it is likely to create more sustainable economies by reducing the reliance on hydrocarbon sector and increasing the contribution of non-oil based activity. The stability in oil prices is an important development as it improves government's ability to support its spending plans to meet its strategic plans. The rise in government revenues would also offset curtailment in spending that the region experienced in 2016. Further, the thrust towards infrastructure investment will ensure support to the non-oil activity, however the growth is likely to be more gradual compared to the oil sector activity. Outlook on oil prices According to IMF's October 2016 edition, the Mena region is expected to grow by 3.2 per cent in 2017, similar to growth witnessed in 2016. However, since the IMF has released its estimates, the environment around the globe as well as outlook on oil prices has changed significantly, which warrants re-evaluation of regional growth projections. Hence, we believe that the outlook of the region has improved and growth is expected to accelerate from 2017 onwards. According to the World Bank's latest edition (January 2017), the regional growth is estimated to have fallen to 2.7 per cent in 2016, slightly below their June projections. However, the World Bank believes that the oil prices have bottomed out in 2016, which is likely to accelerate the growth in 2017 to 3.1 per cent and 3.3 per cent between 2018-19. Although the fiscal deficits have peaked out in 2016 and expected to decline in the coming years, it will continue to remain a concern for the region. Nevertheless, the reform measures taken by regional governments is likely to boost government revenues, however it will not be enough to service the deficits. As a result, we expect more debt to be raised from international markets in the coming year, led by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, followed by Bahrain and Kuwait. Further, the regional conflicts is also hindering the investment activity and impacting the region's broader economy. Shailesh Dash, Founder and CEO, Al Masah Capital

