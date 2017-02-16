Loan growth across GCC set to fall in 2017

Growth in customer deposits slowed to 2.4 per cent in the first nine months of 2016, compared to 5.4 per cent in 2015, for banks in the GCC. The trend of slowing customer deposits growth is likely to continue in 2017 and 2018. This is because governments and their related entities, whose deposits depend on oil prices, contributed between 20 per cent and 35 per cent of the total deposits of GCC banks and with the oil prices continuing to remain low.