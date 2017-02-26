Legal and regulatory framework for Islamic banking needs tightening: IMF

The IMF has been providing technical advice, as needed, to member countries on IB issues for the past 20 years and has been cooperating with relevant standards setters and international organisations on efforts to develop supplementary standards for IB in areas that are not covered by existing international standards. In recent years, the number and complexity of IB issues arising during IMF country surveillance and the demand for policy advice and capacity development in this area have increased, requiring a more formal IMF involvement.